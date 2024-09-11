Cabinet nod to set up 35 fish vending kiosks within city and adjacent areas

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the proposal for setting up 35 fish vending kiosks in Kolkata and its adjacent areas.



The scheme named ‘Sufal Bangla Matysa (Fish)’ has been proposed by the state Fisheries department in association with the Sufal Bangla initiative of the state Agricultural

Marketing department.

“More than 90 per cent of the Bengalis consume fish. However, there is no specific mechanism to regulate the rate at which fish are sold in the market. This Sufal Bangla Matsya is aimed at offering fresh fish at a reasonable rate to the people of the state,” said a senior official of the state Fisheries department. Some 13 odd stalls will come up as an extended version of Sufal Bangla outlets that sell fresh fruits and vegetables at a reasonable price while the rest 22 fish vending stalls will be set up.

The entire jurisdictional area under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar and New Town will come under this new scheme.

The department is trying its best to launch the project before the Durga Puja.

The estimated project cost is to the tune of Rs 2.53 crore and the state Finance department has already accorded necessary approval. The department has plans to set up more such live fish vending kiosks based on the response from the consumers.

Meanwhile, according to Nabanna sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the state ministers of different departments for more involvement of the Ministers of State in the Cabinet in

departmental work.

The Cabinet has approved bringing the state Tea Directorate under the state

Labour department.

The same was under the state Agriculture department.