Cabinet nod to recruit 100 civic volunteers in Digha

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the recruitment of 100 civic volunteers to assist in traffic and crowd management in Digha ahead of the scheduled inauguration of Jagannath temple on April 30.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked her Cabinet ministers not to make any passing statement regarding Murshidabad where some pockets have witnessed violence over protests against Waqf Amendment Act. It is learnt that Banerjee has directed to be very careful in making any statement on the issue.

In the Cabinet meeting, Banerjee further directed her Cabinet colleagues to spread the message regarding inauguration of the Jagannath temple in their respective constituencies.