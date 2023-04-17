Cabinet nod to hand over state owned waterbodies above 5 acres to Fisheries department

Kolkata: The Cabinet on Monday approved the official handover of all waterbodies owned by the state government covering 5 acres and above to the state Fisheries department so that it can be properly utilised for pisciculture.



The majority of such water bodies were under the aegis of state Agriculture department.

There are two broad types of waterbodies in the state, some are public-owned while others are government-owned.

“We have started discussions on how we will distribute the ponds that are state-owned so that livelihood generation can be made out of it. Many of these ponds are lying idle which is a clear indication that we are unable to utilize the existing assets in our hands. We will soon formulate terms and conditions regarding the distribution of these ponds so that they can be put to fruitful use,” state Fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury said.

At first, the department will be roping in cooperative societies for fish cultivation in these ponds and for those which will have no such takers, the department will identify takers based on certain terms and conditions. “The official handover of the ponds is significant as our department will be able to decide independently through consultation of experts on how fish cultivation can be pursued for livelihood generation and at the same time generating revenue for the government,” a senior official of state Fisheries department said.

The state has already handed over Nayachar in East Midnapore to the state Fisheries department where the state government is developing an aqua hub. Nayachar is situated on 10,600 acres of land with 80 per cent covered by water bodies. “We are working on a comprehensive plan for pisciculture in the waterbody at Nayachar,” Roy Chowdhury said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the district magistrate to take measures for setting up homestays and eco cottages in and around Nayachar so that it can emerge as a major tourist destination.