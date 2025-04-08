Cabinet nod to fertiliser plant at Panagarh Industrial Park

Kolkata: The state Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved the setting up of a fertiliser plant at Panagarh Industrial Park in West Burdwan.

The plant will be set up on 33.182 acre of land belonging to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

“The fertiliser plants that had come up during the erstwhile Left Front government have closed down a long time back. The farmers in the state often face difficulty in the procurement of fertiliser. The move is aimed at bringing a permanent solution to the problems faced by the farmers," said Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Finance minister.

M/S Agrisource India Private Ltd will be implementing the project of setting up the fertiliser factory.

The state depends on the Centre for the supply of fertiliser for the last few years. The state Agriculture department sends requisitions for different varieties of fertilisers as per the demand of the state farmers. However, the farmers have been facing problems due to inadequate supply of some varieties from the centre. The upcoming fertiliser plant is expected to bridge this gap. It will also open up employment opportunities, particularly for the local youths.

Bhattacharjee told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that the handover of land for the project will be soon completed and then the work

for construction of the plant would start.