Cabinet nod to bring Panchayat staff under state health scheme

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved employees in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system to be brought under the West Bengal Health Scheme. It also approved the transfer of engineers working in the Zilla Parishad level from one district to another or in different posts.

“The West Bengal Panchayat Federation requested the Chief Minister that the people working in Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad can reap the benefits of the state government health scheme which all the state government employees avail. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s humanitarian outlook has come to the forefront through approval to their demand,” Minister in Charge of Water Resources Investigation and Development Manas Bhunia said after the cabinet meeting at Nabanna.

Bhunia further said that the engineers working in various levels under Zilla Parishad had to work in the same district and at the same post year after year often leading to boredom.

“The Cabinet approving their transfer of jobs and other districts will not only usher transparency but also improve their work capability,” Bhunia added.

The Cabinet further approved the recruitment of 427 data entry operators on a contractual basis in offices of different levels under the state Land and Land

Reforms department. The Cabinet approved the recruitment of 9 ‘Satkar Kormis ‘ popularly known as ‘doms’ under the KMC.

“The Chief Minister said that those who are physically involved in performing the last rites of a deceased person in a crematorium should be designated as ‘Satkar Kormi’ acknowledging the role they play,” Bhunia said.

The Cabinet has approved 40 additional beds in SNCU at North Bengal Medical College Hospital and the creation of 26 new posts for further augmentation of healthcare in the hospital.