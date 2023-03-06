Cabinet nod to appoint over 2K in govt depts

kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved the recruitment of 2,722 persons in various state government departments, the majority of them will fill up vacancies of assistant teachers in Madrasahs under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department.



The vacancies in Madrasahs which stand at 1,729 will be filled up by the Madrasah Service Commission.

“There will be 738 recruitments in the rural libraries after the Cabinet approved the same. We will be forming a seven-member committee with the District Magistrate as chairman who will be the main person for effecting the recruitment. The Cabinet note will be sent to the districts today (Monday) itself,” Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Minister for Mass Education Extension and Library Services said.

The minister added that it is for the first time in 41 years since the inception of the department that such a huge recruitment will be made.

The highest number of recruitment — 60 will be in North 24-Parganas, 55 in East Burdwan and 52 in South 24-Parganas. The posts which will be filled up include librarian, assistant librarian and other group C category.

“The total number of rural libraries in the state is 1600 and a single librarian has to function in more than one library. Once, the 738 people are recruited, this issue will be solved,” he added.

The other recruitments that have received a green signal from the Cabinet meeting held at the chamber of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state Assembly include 122 assistant directors in the Agriculture department, 74 employees in Eklavya model residential schools at Bandwan in Purulia and Algora in Kalimpong and 44 in Co-Operation department in Kalimpong and Jhargram district.

The Cabinet has also approved the recruitment of 22 persons from Maoist families who had surrendered to the state government as home guards in the state police. Nod has also been given for appointment of two former KLO militants to special home

guard posts.