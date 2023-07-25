Cabinet nod to appoint ex-DG of K’taka Police as CM’s security advisor

Kolkata: The state Cabinet has cleared the appointment of former Director General of Karnataka Police Rupak Kumar Dutta as the new security advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Dutta had also served as a former special director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The state government had been accepting Dutta’s advisory services even before the Panchayat elections, but his appointment as security advisor was formally cleared on Monday evening.

According to Nabanna sources, Dutta will be advising mainly on the security aspects in the international and inter-state border areas in the state apart from the general issues like law and order.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of one Shekh Noor Amin being arrested by Kolkata Police last Friday while allegedly trying to enter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in a vehicle sporting a ‘police’ sticker.

The arrest was made just a few hours before Banerjee left her residence and addressed the Martyr’s Day programme.

Noor has been remanded to police custody till August 3.