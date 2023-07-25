Cabinet nod for settlement and pattas for DI fund land

Darjeeling: The Bengal Cabinet has approved pattas (land right documents) for residents living on Darjeeling Improvement (DI) fund land in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. This was announced by Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state, Land and Land Reforms department, Government of West Bengal.



“The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approved the settlement of DI Fund land and distribution of pattas to residents of DI Fund land. The residents of DI fund lands have been residing as tenants under the Non-Agricultural Tenancy Act of 1949. Under present laws, Pattas will be handed out for these homestead land,” stated Bhattacharya, addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Monday. Incidentally, there are many mouzas in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts along with markets under the Darjeeling Improvement (DI) Fund – a system that has its origin in pre-Independence days. There have been long-standing demands for abolishing the DI fund system and bringing the land under the Land Reforms system of Bengal.

“This is the outcome of relentlessly pursuing the matter with the state government under our ‘My Land My Right’ programme. We had assured pattas for tea gardens, cinchona plantations, forest villages and DI fund and Development land. We have lived up to our commitment. It is an important announcement for all living in DI fund land in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district and a major achievement for the BGPM. Finally, they will be owners of the land they have been residing in for ages,” stated Anit Thapa, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM,) who is also the chief executive, of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). He further stated that BGPM MLA from Kalimpong Ruden Sada Lepcha has been constantly pursuing the issue.

“We had been meeting the Chief Minister and concerned ministers over this issue time and again. Very soon a government order will be issued to the concerned District Magistrates. Those who have been residents of the DI Fund and Development lands for a long time will have no problems. However, the process will take a bit of time for those who have sold and bought DI Fund and Development land. The Government orders will address these issues,” stated MLA Ruden Sada Lepcha.