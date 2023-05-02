Cabinet meet: CM tells officials to expedite process of recruitment

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her dissatisfaction over the delay in recruitment in different posts of the state government at the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna and asked senior bureaucrats present in the meeting to take necessary measures to do the needful in this regard.



According to sources, there have been instances when certain technical factors have contributed to recruitment delays in some of the departments even after Banerjee has given clearance for the same.

Banerjee’s assertion assumes significance in the backdrop of recruitment in education institutions being stuck in a legal logjam.

The standing committee of the Cabinet on Industry, Infrastructure and Employment on Tuesday gave the clearance for setting up a private township termed, “Skill Development City” (SDC) in the state. The project will come up on 72.33 acres of land under the Rajarhat Police Station area. According to Nabanna sources, the SDC will have an infrastructure of training in varied disciplines and will also take measures for employment after the successful completion of the same.

Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress asked the ministers present in the Cabinet meeting to take measures for organising Rabindra Jayanti and Nazrul Jayanti in every block in the state.