Cabinet gives nod to appoint 12K constables; about 1K in Edu sector

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Thursday approved the recruitment of several people in police and the education sector.



As many as 12,000 constables will be recruited in the state police while there will be nearly 1,000 recruitments in the education sector.

“The state Cabinet has cleared the appointment of 12000 police constable. 8400 of them will be male and 4600 will be female. The recruitment will be made through the Police Recruitment Board,“ state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim told reporters.

The Cabinet has approved the recruitment of contractual para teachers and also part-time teachers for Urdu Academy.

“We will recruit part-time teachers in Urdu Academy. We will let you know the exact number of such teachers soon after finalising it with the Academy,” state Education minister Bratya Basu said, adding that a good number of teachers will be roped in.

For the advancement of regional language, as per instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 394 para teachers will be hired for 198 Rajbanshi schools in North Bengal.” Another 385 education employees’ recruitment has been cleared by the Cabinet,” he added.

The Education minister said that for the advancement of all regional languages like Nepali, Santhali, Kamtapuri etc, a new branch has been set up in the department as per provisions in the Right to Education Act.

“If anybody has any queries related to these regional languages at the school level, he can approach the branch and seek information,” he added.