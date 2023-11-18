Cabinet clears the deck to give jobs to kin of victims

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Friday gave clearance to provide employment to family members of those who were killed in the violence during the Panchayat elections in Bengal.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier assured that all sorts of help would be extended to the kin of the deceased irrespective of the party they were affiliated with. Banerjee had assured that the state government would not discriminate on the basis of political affiliation.

Banerjee had earlier said that the 19 people who died in violence during the Panchayat elections would be given an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each and a government job to their kin. As per the announcement, the ex-gratia amount was given to the kin of the deceased. She also promised that one from their family will be given a home guard job by the government. Out of the 19, about 10 were Trinamool Congress workers.

The ruling Trinamool Congress secured a massive victory in the Panchayat polls in Bengal, winning over 35,000 Gram Panchayat seats. BJP was a distant second, winning around 10,000 seats.

Banerjee had said the deaths were unfortunate and stressed that she had given the police a free hand to take action against those responsible for poll violence. Rural polls were held in 71,000 booths but incidents of violence took place in not more than 60, she

said earlier.

Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of the ruling Trinamool Congress had earlier hit out at the BJP-led Centre for sending a fact-finding team to Bengal over the poll violence. Banerjee also called it a “provocateurs committee”. She had raised questions on how the fact-finding team was not sent to Manipur when it was burning.