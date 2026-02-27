Cabinet clears Rs 2,500-crore plan to transform 483 schools

Kolkata: The Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 2,500-crore mega project to transform 483 government-aided schools across the state into world-class institutions.



The Cabinet also gave its nod for developing 50,000 anganwadi centres, involving an investment of Rs 2,148 crore.

Outlining the roadmap for the sea change in the infrastructural and pedagogical development of these schools, state Education minister Bratya Basu said. He added that Bengal currently ranks among the leading states in the country in the field of education and the government aims to further consolidate that position through this project christened “Enhancing School Education in West Bengal’’.

He said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will bear 70 per cent of the total project cost and the remaining 30 per cent will be borne by the state. Under the plan, at least one ‘model school’ will be established in each of the state’s blocks. In 87 relatively backward blocks, two model schools will come up under the rejuvenation plan.

The Education minister clarified that the initiative will go beyond mere infrastructure upgrades. Alongside improved teaching methodologies, emphasis will be laid on state-of-the-art libraries, upgraded sanitation facilities, smart classroom and an attempt to bring more students into mainstream education. A dedicated monitoring team will oversee the implementation of the project.

The primary objective of the Rs 2,500-crore initiative, he said, is to restore public confidence in government schools. Education will be imparted in both English and Bengali.

Basu said that the process for selection of the schools has already begun in the school level and reiterated that schools that are not in relatively good shape will be part of the 5-year development project.

Regarding the Anganwadi centre development, state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee said that the 5-year project will involve building renovation, capacity building, professional development, enhanced nutrition for students , improvement in the kitchen infrastructure where mid-day meal is cooked, distribution of best quality reading materials among students.

The total cost of the project will be Rs 2148 crore, of which ADB will bear 70 per cent and the state will spend the remaining 30 per cent.