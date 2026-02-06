Cabinet clears Rs 2,250-cr ‘Nodi Bandhan’ project, JSW land transfer, new varsity

Kolkata: The state government, on Thursday, took some major decisions at the Cabinet meeting held at the chamber of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state Assembly ahead of the tabling of the Interim Budget estimates for 2026-27.



The Cabinet has approved a resilient integrated value-chains for ecosystems, river-linked incomes and flood-free economy [Nodi Bandhan] with World Bank assistance of Rs 2250 crore, including the state share of Rs 675 crore.

It also approved the Murshidabad Hazarduari University and Historic Excellence Centre Bill, 2026, for the establishment of a new state-aided university. The Murshidabad University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be tabled in the assembly to rename Murshidabad University as Murshidabad Maharaja Krishnath University, Berhampore.

The Cabinet further approved the regularisation of 12 new refugee colonies situated on government lands and/or private lands in different districts, namely: Birnagar Colony in Uttar Dinajpur, Dwijahari Sq. Colony, Chasipara Colony, New Forward Colony (Part IIB) and Manasa Colony in North 24-Parganas, Khanpur Sahidnagar Colony, Subhas Palli-Sukanta

Palli Colony, Sukanta Palli Colony at 46, Graham Road, Kamra Colony, Anandamoyee Park Udbastu Colony, Ramkrishna Palli Udbastu Phase II Colony and Sukanta Sarani Udbastu Colony in various wards of KMC or in South 24-Parganas.

It also approved the assignment of 1688.15 acres of leasehold land of JSW Bengal Steel Ltd. (JSWBSL) in favour of JSW Thermal Energy Ltd. for setting up of ‘Thermal Power Plant’ and the constitution of Cyber Crime Branch under the control of Detective Department of Kolkata Police.