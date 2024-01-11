Cabinet clears recruitment in vacant posts in 3-tier Panchayat system

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Thursday cleared recruitment of 6652 functionaries in Gram Panchayats and 564 in Panchayat Samitis across the state.



All these posts were lying vacant in the three-tier Panchayat system in Bengal. The Cabinet also approved setting up of 15 units on 3.6 acre land in West Bengal Hosiery Park Infrastructure Ltd - an MSME enterprise at Jagadishpur in Howrah.

“The recruitment in the vacant posts in the Panchayat level will further accelerate the development work under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee despite the fund deprivation of the Centre in wage payment for 100 days work and for rural housing and rural roads in the state,” Manas Bhunia, minister in-charge of Water Resources Investigation and Development department told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

State Industry and Commerce minister Shashi Panja said that the state government’s policy of converting leasehold into freehold land has already gained momentum with around 45-50 land being already

converted into freehold.

The Cabinet on Thursday cleared 9.94 acres of land at Kotwali, in Jalpaiguri, to be converted into freehold from leasehold.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently announced setting up of a textile hub at Metiabruz.

The work has started,” Panja said.

State Housing minister Aroop Biswas told reporters that the Cabinet has taken a decision to name the refugee colonies in the state as ‘Stahi Thikana’ (permanent address).

“The people who have come from Bangladesh and are staying here are called refugees and the place where they live are known as refugee colonies. Ninety nine per cent of the people inhabiting these colonies have received land patta and the rest one percent are yet to receive it because of family issues. The state is trying its best to offer land patta to every one of them,” Biswas said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently christened ‘Bustees’ (slums) as ‘Uttaran’.