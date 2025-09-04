Cabinet clears new posts, land reforms; Health & Edu push

Kolkata: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Assembly on Thursday, cleared key decisions, including new posts across departments, major land use relaxations, and reforms in Health and education.

It also approved the formation of the Joyrambati-Kamarpukur Development Board in Hooghly, the second such body in the district after the Tarakeshwar Development Board. Banerjee had earlier announced the Joyrambati-Kamarpukur Development Board. She had also declared that Swami Lokottarananda Maharaj would head the proposed board, with the DM, SP, and PWD officials included as members.

According to sources, the Cabinet approved the creation of 18 new posts that include one in the rank of joint director in the Fisheries department, two posts of Deputy Secretary (Technical) in the Finance separtment, one IT Officer under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in the department of Women and Child Development, and two temporary senior-level OSD posts in Raj Bhavan. The School Education department will also have 12 new posts.

A proposal to recruit a large number of nursing staff across the state’s 11 medical colleges has also been cleared.

As part of administrative reforms, the government has made annual health check-ups mandatory for WBCS and WBPS officers above

40 years of age. In the education sector, the Cabinet approved the opening of primary schools in Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri languages in North and South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri. Several major decisions regarding land use were also taken. In Howrah’s Liluah, freehold land has been sanctioned for setting up an industrial and logistics park.

In Daspur, West Midnapore, both leasehold and freehold land will be allotted, while in South 24-Parganas, land will be given for residential purposes. In Digha, East Midnapore, HIDCO has been authorised to allocate land for hotels and commercial projects through e-auction. In Hooghly’s Polba, land has been allotted to Technomac Engineering for establishing a factory.