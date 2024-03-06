Cabinet clears coverage of migrant workers residing outside Bengal

The state Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the coverage of migrant workers residing outside Bengal under Swasthya Sathi scheme.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya who had announced the inclusion of migrant workers outside state while presenting the state Budget last month said that all the existing 28 lakh workers who are registered in Karmasathi Parijayee Shramik portal will be covered. “The migrant workers will get cashless benefit under the scheme in hospitals outside the state and if the treatment requires hospitalisation for a long period, the concerned patient can return to the state for continuation of treatment,” Bhattacharya, who is also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said. She also announced the elevation of 324 joint nursing superintendents in the state as assistant doctors.

“There are a number of senior nurses who work in close coordination with the doctors during surgery, treatment of serious diseases. We have brought in a change in recruitment rules as per procedure and vetting by the state Law department and 324 joint nursing superintendents will be honoured with the designation of “Chikitsak Sahayak” (assistant doctor),” she added.

These nurses are not doctors but we feel that their role is no less than a doctor when it comes to delivery of quality healthcare.

The state Cabinet has also approved the new scheme named Karmashree through which the state government will ensure at least 50 days of work to each job card holder. The scheme was announced by Bhattacharya during her Budget speech last month.

“The Centre has denied the wages of MGNREGA workers in Bengal and we have recently paid 59 lakh beneficiaries their wages for 100 days’ work through our own funds. The Karmashree scheme will guarantee 50 days of work against which they will be paid by the state,” Bhattacharya said.