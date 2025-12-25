Cabinet clears ‘common cadre’ for 11K staff across 106 directorates

Kolkata: State government employees working in various directorates across West Bengal are set to benefit after the Cabinet gave its final approval to the creation of a Directorate Common Cadre.

According to administrative sources, there are currently 106 directorates under different state departments, employing over 11,000 officers and staff members. Until now, employees were confined to the directorate in which they were initially appointed, resulting in severely limited promotion prospects. In many cases, employees retired after receiving only one promotion during their entire service tenure. With the Cabinet’s approval, employees of all directorates will be brought under the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR) department to form a common cadre. The move is aimed at widening promotion avenues and enabling mobility across departments.

“This is a landmark decision of the state Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Around 11,000 officers and staff members will now have much better promotion prospects, with expanded work opportunities across various departments. The decision will also open the door for transfers from one directorate to another,” said Manas Bhunia, chairman of the Paschimbanga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation.