Cabinet clears 40-acre land lease to Titagarh Rail for coach manufacturing expansion

Kolkata: The state government has approved the leasing of 40 acres of land to Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) for expanding its existing unit at Kotrung and Bhadrakali mouza in Hooghly, aiming to boost the manufacturing of Metro Rail and Vande Bharat coaches. The decision was cleared by the Bengal Cabinet on Monday.

According to sources, the land has been given on a lease of 99 years, with the price being Rs 126 crore.

TRSL already has a 34-acre unit at this site. The expansion of the unit will create employment opportunities in the state.

The Cabinet has further decided to accord the power of sanctioning applications for widow pension and old age pension to the Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the 144 wards of the civic body.

Presently, the power of sanction lies with the Controller of Vagrancy under the Social Welfare department.

KMC has a separate department designated towards Social Welfare with a dedicated Member Mayor-in-Council heading it. Meanwhile, state Fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury fell sick during the Cabinet meeting on

Monday. Doctors attended to him immediately at Nabanna as the minister complained of dizziness.

The doctors examined him immediately and found that his blood pressure had risen. He was provided with primary healthcare, and he recovered within a short time.

As the minister was slated to travel back to his residence in Kolaghat, he was taken to the SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him fit for travel.

Roy Chowdhury is an elected MLA from Panskura in East Midnapore.