Cabinet clears 20% post hike to fast-track WBCS promotions

Kolkata: In a historic move, the Bengal Cabinet on Tuesday approved sweeping changes aimed at accelerating promotions for West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers.



In what the government described as a first-of-its-kind move, the cadre schedule for all State Constituted Services has been updated in a holistic manner to improve governance, reduce stagnation at senior levels and bring parity among similarly placed services.

Sharing the development on her X handle, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Cabinet had approved a landmark proposal to create an additional 20 per cent posts across different pay levels in nine State Constituted Services. “Happy to share that, to ensure availability of experienced officers for higher responsibilities and to bring parity among various State Constituted Services, the State Cabinet today (Tuesday) has approved the landmark proposal for creation of additional 20 per cent posts in different Pay Levels for nine State Constituted Services. In-principle approval has also been given for creation of additional posts in similar manner in all other State Constituted Services,” she wrote.

Addressing a Press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee said the new framework would enable officers to move from the post of Block Development Officer (BDO) to Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) more quickly. Under the revised rules, WBCS (Executive) officers will be eligible for consideration as SDOs after completing a two-year probation period followed by three years of service as BDOs. At present, it takes at least seven to eight years for a BDO to be promoted as SDO. The Chief Minister noted that West Bengal currently has 23 districts and that the limited number of subdivisions has constrained promotional avenues for officers.

She said the government had identified 46 departments where officers faced prolonged stagnation due to limited career progression. Acting on the recommendations of a high-level committee, the Cabinet approved the creation of additional posts across various pay levels to ensure parity among different services and address disparities in rank and pay structures. Banerjee compared the proposed structure with more streamlined promotion systems in services such as the West Bengal Police Service, where career progression is more clearly defined.

She added that the number of districts in the state is expected to increase gradually, which would expand administrative requirements and create further promotion opportunities.

“Clearing the promotion pathway now will prepare the system for future expansion,” she said. Congratulating government officers and employees, the Chief Minister termed the decision “historic” and said it would serve as a morale booster for Group-A officers who have long faced limited advancement prospects.