Cabinet clears 1,600 MW Salboni Power plant

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved a 1,600 MW ((two units of 800 MW each) power plant at Salboni and cleared the formation of a trust to set up “Durga Angan,” announced by CM Mamata Banerjee at the Martyrs’ Day rally.

“This project will come up in PPP mode and will be the second of its kind at Salboni, following the Chief Minister’s laying of the foundation stone for a pollution-free power plant by the Jindal Group of 1600 MW capacity in April this year,” said Power minister Aroop Biswas at Nabanna.

He stated that a 600 MW power plant at Sagardighi in Murshidabad, constructed by the state government, will be completed soon.

“We have ended load-shedding in the state but rising domestic and industrial demand requires constant addition of new power plants,” Biswas said.

Speaking about building the ‘Durga Angan’, he said: “The Chief Minister had announced the setting up of Durga Angan in Bengal, where people can visit and experience the essence of Puja throughout the year. The Cabinet has approved to set up a trust for this, which will be assisted by Hidco and Tourism department,” said Biswas.

He added that the land for the project will soon be identified, followed by the Detailed Project Report.

Biswas expressed his optimism that the Durga Angan will emerge as another favourite tourist destination in Bengal.