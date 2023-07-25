Cabinet approves tea resort at New Chumta in Darj

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved the setting up of a tea resort at New Chumta in Darjeeling.



“The state government will be providing 19 acres of land to Mayfair Hotel & Resorts, Bengal Pvt Ltd for setting up a tea resort. Earlier the standing committee on Industry had decided to give land to Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd, but today (Monday), it has been decided that the land parcel will be given to Mayfair,“ state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The state government came up with the Tea Tourism & Allied Business Policy 2019 by increasing the land ceiling for tourism projects and other specific commercial purposes to 15 per cent of the total land available with a garden, subject to a maximum of 150 acres. The state also allowed construction on 40 per cent of the land earmarked for tourism and other commercial activities.

Tourism resorts, wellness centres, schools, colleges, universities medical/ nursing colleges, hospitals, cultural/ recreational & exhibition centres, horticulture, floriculture, medicinal plants, food processing units, and packaging units will be allowed, according to the policy. Bhattacharjee also announced that the Cabinet has given the nod for providing 28.15 acres of government land at Gazole in Malda for ethanol production. JSR Grain Energy Pvt Ltd will be given the land on 99 years lease at Ratul and Mahanagar mouza for grain-based distillery project through which ethanol will be produced.

The state government has come out with the Ethanol Production Promotion Policy 2021 to make the state self-sufficient in rice bran-based ethanol production that has to be blended with petrol and diesel for lowering pollutants from fossil fuels.

The Bengal government has taken the move to promote ethanol production units in the state as it tops in rice production and the broken rice would be utilised as raw material for ethanol production that needs to import 25 per cent of the ethanol required.

“We provide a set of financial incentives, including waiver on electricity duty for five years to prospective investors, exemption of stamp duty, registration fees, waiver of fees for land records mutation and its conversion. The non-financial incentive includes round-the-clock water supply which is very essential for ethanol production,“ a senior official of state Industry and Commerce department said.