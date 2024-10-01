Cabinet approves new power plant of 1600 MW in PPP mode

Kolkata: The state Cabinet, on Monday, approved in principle the setting up of a new power plant with a capacity of 1600 MW.



The plant with two units each with a capacity of 800 MW will be the first in the state to come up in PPP mode.

“We will float a global tender to identify the agency which will develop the power plant. The agency will select land for setting up the unit in consultation with the state government,” said Aroop Biswas, state Power minister.

Biswas added that the state plans to set up another four new power plants, the paperwork for which is going on in full swing.

The Cabinet has further approved the conversion of two patches of land measuring 32.43 acres and 14.17 acres at Jamuria in West Burdwan for M/S Shyam Sel and Power Ltd. where they will set up a steel and power plant.

Biswas further informed that the supercritical power plant coming up at Sagardighi in Murshidabad, the first of its kind in eastern India is nearing completion.

“95 per cent of work in connection with the power plant has been completed and we hope to make the same operational by March 2025,” he added.

The supercritical power plant will be equipped with the most modernised machinery and will be able to produce power through minimum utilisation of coal.

The existing state power plants are located at Sagardighi, Santaldih, Bakreshwar, Durgapur, Bandel and Kolaghat.