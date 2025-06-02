Cabinet approves new Farakka subdivision, key recruitments

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved the creation of a new Farakka subdivision in Murshidabad district and the recruitment for 448 vacant posts across various government departments.

A Nabanna official stated that the Farakka subdivision will comprise Suti I, Suti II, Farakka and Samsherganj, with 109 contractual posts created for its administration. On April 6, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the subdivision’s formation to strengthen administrative efficiency and maintain law and order, following communal clashes in March that resulted in three deaths, several injuries and many families displaced. Banerjee provided Rs 1.20 lakh cheques to 280 affected families, with assurances of term loans for those with significant property damage and additional aid for SC/ST and minority communities through administrative processes. The 448 vacant posts, approved for recruitment in departments including Home, Health, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Law and Municipal Affairs, will include both permanent and contractual positions, with 111 posts allocated to medical colleges statewide.

In the Cabinet meeting, Banerjee directed ministers Moloy Ghatak and Chandrima Bhattacharjee to ensure the effective functioning of a special committee on legal matters, approved in April. Led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the committee includes six senior ministers — Moloy Ghatak, Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharjee— to streamline legal matters across government departments.The Cabinet also approved new School Service Commission rules to fill 44,203 vacancies.