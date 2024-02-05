Cabinet approves Narendrapur PS bifurcation

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved bringing a significant portion of Narendrapur Police Station under the aegis of Kolkata Police.



The Narendrapur Police Station is presently under the Baruipur Police district in South 24-Parganas.

“The Narendrapur Police Station will be bifurcated into three – namely Kheyada, Athgara and Narendrapur. The first two will come under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police while Narendrapur will continue to remain under Baruipur police district,” a Nabanna official said.

The cabinet further approved creation of 314 police posts for Kheyada and Athgara police stations. Recently, Bhangar division in South 24 Parganas came under Kolkata Police jurisdiction. Bhangar, Uttar Kashipur, Polerhat and Chandaneshwar police stations have already started functioning, Polerhat and Chandaneshwar stations were newly established while Utrar Kashipur and Bhangar were previously not under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. Hatishala, Bijoyganj Bazar, Madhabpur and Bodra police stations are also being set up.