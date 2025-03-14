Cabinet approves land lease for ONGC; key infra projects

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Thursday paved the way for introduction of neuro medicine services at Ramrikdas Haralalka Hospital at Bhowanipore. 24 vacant posts have been created at the hospital in this regard. ONGC was accorded approval for 99 sq km land on lease at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas.

Ramrikdas is an extension of SSKM Hospital where the state Health department intends to start neuro medicine.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved handing over 2 bigha land to Sashastra Seema Bal for setting up an outpost.

The outpost will come up at Ghatia mouza under Nagrakata Police Station area in Jalpaiguri. The Cabinet gave the nod for framing rules for recruitment of special educators in primary schools and setting up a police outpost inside the premises of

Jaganath temple in Digha.

