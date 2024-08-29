Cabinet approves creation of 673 posts in various state govt departments

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of 673 posts in various state government departments. The major chunk of this post creation has been in the state police with 493 Sub-Inspectors (SI) posts being approved.



According to Nabanna sources, 122 posts have been created in the state Fire and Emergency Services department, 13 in Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department. Another 3 posts have been created in the state Home and Hill Affairs department.

The state Cabinet on June 26 approved creation and recruitment in 609 posts in different departments of the state government that included 270 in the state Animal Resources Development Department and 100 in the Home and Hill Affairs department.