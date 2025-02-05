Cabinet approves 10 new posts in K P

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 10 posts in Kolkata Police to pave the way for non-IPS officers to rise to the level of DC (Deputy Commissioner) through their efficient work.

As many as 5 of these posts will be for officers involved in investigating jobs while another five non-investigating work.There are already some posts in Kolkata Police where sub-inspectors have gradually been promoted to the DC level through hard and sincere work.

“The move will motivate the force to discharge their duties by putting in more effort,“ said a senior IPS officer presently posted in Kolkata Police on conditions of anonymity.