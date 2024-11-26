Cab driver’s pet bird perches on his shoulder as he drives across city

Kolkata: In a heartwarming tale from Kolkata, an app cab driver and his pet bird share a unique bond that has captivated many. Sushanta Mondal, a resident of Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas, has a daily companion on his cab rides – not a dog or cat, but a small bulbul bird named ‘Jhotu’. For the past six months, Jhotu has made Sushanta’s shoulder its home, accompanying him from morning until night as he drives his cab across the city.

According to Sushanta, Jhotu is more than just a pet; it has become an essential part of his life. “I feed it whatever I eat,” says Sushanta. “Passengers are often surprised to see the bird at first, but they soon warm up to it and show affection.” Regardless of whether the car’s air conditioning is on or the window is open, Jhotu remains calm and steady on Sushanta’s shoulder throughout the day.

The story of Jhotu’s arrival in Sushanta’s life is equally touching. Six months ago, Sushanta’s wife rescued the bird from a crow and brought it home. Since then, Jhotu has been a constant companion to the family, particularly to Sushanta during his long working hours.

Sushanta shares that when Jhotu is hungry, it lets him know by gently biting his ear. At these times, Sushanta stops the car to feed his feathered friend by hand. This tender routine has become a regular part of his daily life.

Sushanta begins his day at 7:30 am, dropping his son off at school before starting his cab shifts. He returns home late at night, with Jhotu always perched on his shoulder. This remarkable bond between a man and his bird is a reminder of the unexpected friendships that can bloom in the most unlikely places.