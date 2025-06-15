Cab drivers’ earnings via Yatri Sathi cross Rs 300 cr since inception in 2023

Kolkata: Bengal’s state-run ride-hailing App, Yatri Sathi, has crossed another milestone, with cumulative earnings of its drivers surpassing Rs 300 crore. Notably, each successive Rs 100 crore has been achieved in increasingly shorter timeframes.

Launched as a pilot in July 2023 and formally rolled out by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in October that year, the App recorded its first Rs 100 crore in driver earnings by July 15, 2024, 398 days, or nearly 13 months, after inception. The next Rs 100 crore followed in just 176 days (approximately six months), with the Rs 200-crore mark crossed on January 7, 2025.

The most recent Rs 100 crore came even faster, in just 148 days (about 4.5 months), with total earnings reaching Rs 300 crore on June 4. As of now, drivers on the platform have collectively earned Rs 305.37 crore.

The platform charges no commission, allowing drivers to retain the full fare, minus a flat Rs 10 service charge per ride. According to government estimates, this model boosts drivers’ monthly incomes by Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. At the same time, officials estimate that commuters have collectively saved between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore by choosing Yatri Sathi over other ride-hailing platforms.

“Yatri Sathi is currently the most affordable ride-hailing platform. Its zero-commission model empowers drivers while providing reliable, transparent services to commuters. The increasing uptake on both ends speaks for itself,” said Sukesh Jain, Bengal’s Inspector General of Police (Traffic). “We’re committed to further improving affordability and the overall user experience in the city.”

Since its launch, Yatri Sathi has facilitated 1.11 crore completed rides, onboarded 1.15 lakh drivers, and enrolled 38.77 lakh users across Bengal. Officials say the numbers continue to rise steadily.

The App currently operates in cities such as Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur and Siliguri, offering cab and bike taxi services, intercity travel, hourly rentals and even ticket bookings for popular destinations like Eco Park, Nicco Park and the Alipore Zoo.

Recent additions include a ‘Where Is My Bus’ feature for real-time tracking of buses, bringing the app closer to becoming a multimodal transport platform. The state government plans to integrate all city and suburban buses, both government and private, under this feature ahead of Durga Puja.