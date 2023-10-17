‘Cab drivers earned over Rs 10 cr via Yatri Sathi app’

Kolkata: Cab drivers have earned Rs 10,84,33,237 through the state government’s newly-launched cab booking app ‘Yatri Sathi’ meant for prioritising transparency and empowering drivers while providing an affordable mobility solution for all.



The pilot project for the app was launched in July this year, initially at Howrah Station and at the Airport. Currently, Yatri Sathi has a presence at five locations, including Airport, Howrah station, Santragachi, Sealdah and Kolkata Stations. State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty during the pilot project had said that observing the app’s working during the trial phase, it will be rolled out in other parts of the city as well. Chief Minister on Monday officially launched the app through virtual mode. Till now, there are 5,39,535 registered users and 22,014 registered drivers. There are 4,05,580 completed trips and 17,94,562 searches till now (excluding Monday’s data) of the app.

The app was built using an open protocol, which is renowned for its successful initiatives, such as “Namma Yatri” in Bangalore. It is designed to benefit both drivers and customers, striking a harmonious balance. By integrating government-mandated fares, implementing a zero commission policy and enabling instant and direct payments, drivers can earn more while customers pay less. Unlike private app cab companies, we are not profit driven but are aiming to empower the drivers and make this an affordable option for the commuters, Priyaranjan Pati, Project Manager, PMU department of IT&E, said.

While appreciating the initiative taken by the state government to help taxis, general secretary of Bengal Taxi Association Asim Bose said that not many drivers are aware of the options provided and some face problems as they do not own smartphones.

Furthermore, to make the app popular among people, the state Transport department is also putting up banners in Durga Puja pandals.