‘Cab drivers earn over Rs 200 cr’

Kolkata: App cab drivers in Kolkata have earned more than Rs 200 crore through the state government’s Yatri Sathi App. On Wednesday, the total earnings reached Rs 201.09 crore.

Launched in July 2023, at Howrah Station and Kolkata Airport, Yatri Sathi has expanded to special zones and the open market. The App’s zero-commission model, where drivers receive 100 per cent of the fare directly from the passengers, has gained popularity among both drivers and passengers. Since its launch, Yatri Sathi has attracted over 31,51,507 registered users and 84,280 active drivers. The App has facilitated 74.51 lakh trips and recorded 3.88 crore searches. These numbers have translated into earnings of over Rs 200 crore for Kolkata’s cab drivers. State Transport department’s secretary Saumitra Mohan said: “We are happy about this achievement and will continue to take steps to further enhance the app’s popularity.”

West Bengal’s Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Sukesh Kumar Jain, one of the officers overseeing the Yatri Sathi project, stated: “Yatri Sathi is becoming popular day by day, with customers appreciating its affordability, while drivers favour the zero-commission structure and direct-to-driver payment model.”

The Transport department is also developing a ‘Where is My Bus’ feature for the App, which will allow passengers to track buses in real-time.

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said: “...Through this App, we will be able to track drivers throughout the day. Drivers will be required to use it and any violations will result in penalties, including the eventual cancellation of their driving licence if necessary.”