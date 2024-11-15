Bypolls: Women voters to be a decisive factor in Madarihat

Alipurduar: Political observers believe that women voters played a crucial role in the recent Madarihat Assembly by-elections, with voter turnout reaching 66.33 per cent.

On polling day, all 226 booths saw long queues of women, leading the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to anticipate a favourable outcome, citing the impact of state welfare schemes for women, including ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and ‘Aparajita Woman and Child’ as key motivators.

The by-election was held peacefully on Wednesday with only minor incidents.

The Election Commission reported 220,342 registered voters in the Constituency—108,367 men, 111,970 women, and 5 third-gender voters. Tea garden workers from 24 local estates participated actively, though a lower turnout among male voters was observed. Many male tea garden workers were absent due to employment outside the region in states like Kerala and Delhi.

Unlike the 73.71 per cent turnout for the Lok Sabha elections in May, fewer migrant workers returned for this election.

TMC leaders voiced optimism, interpreting the high female turnout as support for state programs benefiting women. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s initiatives like ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ have resonated with women voters,” said TMC MP Prakash Chick Baraik.

“The strong female presence at polling stations indicates support for our candidate, Jay Prakash Toppo, especially among tea garden workers,” he said. BJP’s Alipurduar MP, Manoj Tigga, countered TMC’s optimism, suggesting that female voter turnout may reflect opposition to the TMC.

“Women across the state are concerned about rising violence,” he stated, referencing recent incidents in Madarihat and surrounding areas that may influence support for the BJP.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which have sealed the fate of the seven candidates contesting from Madarihat, are now securely stored in the strongroom at Alipurduar’s indoor stadium, where counting will take place on November 23. Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar, Y Raghuvamshi confirmed that one company of Central Forces has been deployed inside the strongroom, while 50 state police personnel are stationed outside the facility.