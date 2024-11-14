Bypoll peaceful in Madarihat Constituency; sees voter turnout of about 64% till 5 pm

Alipurduar: Apart from a few isolated incidents, the by-elections in the Madarihat Constituency proceeded largely peacefully on Tuesday.

Polling percentage was recorded at 64.14 per cent till 5 pm. BJP candidate Rahul Lohar faced protests at two polling booths while monitoring the poll process. Allegations arose that Lohar was involved in “Chhappa” voting (proxy voting) at booth number 14/60 in Mujnai Gram Panchayat, where local voters surrounded him, accusing him of irregularities. Moving to booth no. 14/62, Lohar encountered further demonstrations, forcing him to leave both locations.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jayaprakash Toppo remarked: “The BJP has held sway over this area for the past eight years, yet there has been no progress under their leadership. The frustration of the local residents became evident. People here are peace-loving; there was no attack on the BJP candidate. Instead, ordinary citizens expressed their dissatisfaction.”

Lohar later alleged that TMC supporters were attempting to sway voters at these booths. He stated: “Some TMC-backed miscreants were involved in proxy voting. When I arrived to inspect, I was attacked, and my car was vandalised.” The by-election saw enthusiastic participation from tea garden workers.

The District Election Office had declared a paid holiday for tea garden workers, contributing to a festive atmosphere across the constituency.

TMC candidate Jayaprakash Toppo, accompanied by his daughter, cast his vote at booth no. 14/158 in Dim Dima TG Primary School, while BJP candidate Rahul Lohar voted at booth no. 14/226. Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, along with his family, cast his vote at booth no. 14/12 in Hasinabad TG Primary School, located in Singhania Tea Garden.

“The by-election passed off peacefully. We will definitely win,” stated TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik. District Police Superintendent Y Raghuvamshi said: “The polling process has concluded peacefully. A complete report on the incidents at booths no. 14/06 and 14/62 have been sent to the State

Election Commission.”