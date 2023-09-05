Bypoll: Over 74% votes cast till 5 pm

Dhupguri: Dhupguri by-elections were held peacefully with no reports of any untoward incident. According to the district election office, 74.35 per cent votes were cast till 5 pm on Tuesday.



In the last Assembly election, BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Roy emerged victorious from this seat, defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Mitali Roy by a margin of approximately 4,000 votes. However, on July 25, the former Army personnel and BJP MLA from Dhupaguri passed away due to health issues.

On Tuesday, polling started an hour late owing to three faulty EVMs in Booth No. 182 of Bairatiguri High School. The day witnessed long queues of voters in the booths from morning. Both Trinamool and the BJP expressed optimism of bagging the Dhupguri seat. In a post on X, TMC stated: “People have come in large numbers to cast their votes for development and progress in Dhupguri. Their support is a testimony of their faith in our candidate, Dr Nirmal Chandra Roy.”

Polling was held in the 260 booths of Dhupguri Assembly amid tight security by Central and state forces. Tea garden workers of Gandrapara, Mogholkata, Banarhat, Totapara Karbala Chabagan of Banarhat area were seen abstaining from plantation work and patiently standing in long queues to cast their votes. One Sukhmait Oraon came to the polling station carrying a newborn child.

To help her, a CAPF personnel was seen carrying her child in his arms. The District Election Office stated that there was no report of any untoward incident. There were however reports that a police team visited the BJP election office in Birendra Bhavan on Dhupguri Daukimari Road.

TMC alleged that district BJP president Bapi Goswami and BJP MLA Deepak Burman of Falakata were camping in the office despite not being voters of the Assembly constituency.

Gautam Deb, chairman of the district Trinamool core committee for the by-election, in a press conference at Goerkata PWD guest house, alleged that the BJP was violating election laws. “The district president is riding around on his bike in clear violation of election rules. Trinamool posters and banners are being torn in tea gardens,” alleged Deb. He said that a complaint has been lodged with the Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri.

BJP’s Falakata MLA Deepak Barman said that they had prior permission from the Election Commission and were in charge of the BJP camp for the election.

Meanwhile, the police said that the BJP leaders could not furnish the required documents so they were asked to vacate the office. District BJP president Bapi Goswami said: “Polls were peaceful. The seat belonged to us and we had won in the last Assembly election. We will retain it this time also.”

The total number of voters in the Dhupaguri Assembly constituency is 2,69,416. Among them, 1,31,308 are female voters, 13,7,574 are male voters, and there are 3 third-gender voters.

Mahua Gope, TMC Jalpaiguri district president said: “Polls were very peaceful. People came out to vote with confidence for Didi’s development. We are hundred percent confident of a victory.”