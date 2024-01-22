Buxa Tiger Reserve’s Bird Festival adds three new species

Alipurduar: The checklist of birds in Buxa Tiger Reserve has been enriched with the addition of three new species — Eurasian Hobby, Marsh Sandpiper, and Cinereous Tit. This was revealed during the 7th edition of the Buxa Bird Festival, a 3-day event initiated by the Forest department at Buxa Tiger Reserve, which commenced on January 6.



The festival saw the participation of 22 bird lovers and experts from different parts of the state. About 226 bird species were spotted.

The previous six bird festival trends continued with over 200 species of birds showcased this year. Among the sightings were some uncommon species such as the Nepal House Martin, Emerald Cuckoo, and Broad-Billed Leaf Weaver. Notably, rare species like the Long-tailed Thrush, Ultramarine Flycatcher, and Snowy Browed Flycatcher were also spotted during the festival.

Animesh Bose, one of the participating experts and coordinator of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), remarked: “Over the three days of the bird festival, 226 species of birds were documented in the Buxa Forest. This indicates the sound health and biodiversity in Buxa. However, it is also crucial to address global warming issues. Suggestions, including extending the festival to at least one additional day next year and remapping the route, have been proposed by experts.”

Debal Roy, Chief Wildlife Warden, stated: “It is a very significant festival from the point of view of conservation. Only those who have participated here can speak about the immense significance of this camp. Those who came this year want to come next year. This is our biggest success.”

Buxa Tiger Reserve, known as the paradise of birds, boasts over 550 species. The Bird Festival, with its four different routes deep into the Buxa Forest, provides bird lovers with an exciting and immersive experience. Participants explored specific routes over the three days, contributing to the official bird list of Buxa forest, which is now a bit richer, as acknowledged by top forest officials after the festival.