Buxa Tiger Reserve unveils new Orchid House

Alipurduar: The Forest department has recently transformed the old Orchid House within the Rajabhatkhawa Nature Interpretation Center of Buxa Tiger Reserve into a vibrant showcase for orchid enthusiasts.

Boasting approximately 85 diverse orchid species, this new Orchid House is now open to the public without any admission fees.

Experts consider the Buxa Forest, renowned for its rich biodiversity encompassing birds, butterflies and various wildlife, the area is often referred to as the orchid kingdom. Orchids thrive at varying altitudes, from the Buxa Hills to the plains and deep forest soils.

The Buxa Tiger Reserve boasts the discovery of around 145 orchid species. Recognising orchids and their species can be challenging for the general public. However, the newly-established orchid house allows everyone to easily observe and identify the majority of orchids found in the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

The orchids predominantly belong to specific species, including Dendrobium, Cymbidium, Calathea, and Vanda. Some orchid species in the museum are yet to be identified as the Forest department awaits their flowering in the Rajabhatkhawa Orchid House for precise identification.

Certain orchids appear nearly identical and the flowering patterns vary with some blooming annually or biennially, primarily in March and April. Efforts are underway to facilitate easy identification for students, researchers and tourists.

Each orchid in the Orchid House is equipped with a barcode display featuring a special description. Enthusiasts can obtain detailed information about a specific orchid by scanning the barcode using their mobile phones.

Amalendu Majhi, Rajabhatkhawa Range Officer of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, expressed optimism about the enhanced Orchid House, stating: “We have recently revamped the Orchid House, catering to everyone from students and researchers to tourists. The arrangements have been made to provide a close-up view of each orchid and we hope it will be well-received.”