Buxa Tiger Reserve: Student dies after bike hits jumbo protection fence

Alipurduar: A 19-year-old college student lost his life in an accident after his bike collided with an elephant protection wire fence in the protected Naratholi Beat forest of Buxa

Tiger Reserve.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Jeet Bhattacharya, a resident of Shamuktala Dangi, was returning from a cricket match in Chipra with friends on his uncle’s bike. While riding through the Naratholi forest, his bike struck a GI wire fence installed to prevent elephant intrusions into nearby villages. The wire got entangled around his neck, causing fatal injuries.

His friends immediately rushed him to Kamakhyaguri Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to family sources, Jeet was a student at Kamakhyaguri Saheed Kshudiram College.

The incident has also raised concerns about unauthorised movement of youths on motorcycles in protected forest areas.

“This is an unfortunate incident. The youth lost his life after his throat was caught in the fencing wire.

We are investigating the matter,” said Debashish Sharma, deputy field director, Buxa Tiger Reserve.