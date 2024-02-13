Buxa Tiger Reserve implements no plastic zone

Alipurduar: Creating a ‘no plastic zone’ within Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) took a novel turn on Tuesday as officials from BTR, backed by Alipurduar District Police and voluntary organisations, launched an awareness initiative. Y Raghuvanshi, Alipurduar District Superintendent of Police, Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of BTR (West) and top officials from the administration and Forest department took to the streets, walking the 12-km stretch from Damanpur to Rajabhatkhawa Check Post.



Along the way, they picked up litter from both sides of the road, dedicating about four hours to cleaning the forest. The cleanup effort resulted in the collection of a truckload of garbage.

However, this time, BTR is considering implementing fines. Parveen Kaswan stated: “As the awareness campaign continues, we have started contemplating the imposition of fines. Strict action will be taken against those attempting to pollute the forest in the future. Discussions are ongoing regarding the amount and circumstances of the fines.”

Kaswan emphasised: “We consistently urge people to enjoy the forest environment without causing harm. It’s crucial for people to be conscious of their actions.” Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi remarked: “It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the Buxa Tiger Reserve clean. Unfortunately, some individuals are tarnishing the pride of Alipurduar by polluting the Buxa Tiger Reserve.” Environmentalists expressed their frustration, noting: “Despite nearly 40 years of campaigns, human behaviour has not changed and the forest continues to face pollution. Quick implementation of penalties could go a long way in protecting the forest environment.”

Thousands of people travel from Damanpur to Jayanti through the Buxa Tiger Reserve daily. Regrettably, many discard chip packets, plastic products, liquor bottles, and other items in the forest. Despite ongoing plastic awareness campaigns for the past four decades, a segment of the population persists in littering. Experts believe that the imposition of direct penalties could bring about a positive change in behavior and

contribute to preserving the

forest environment.