Buxa Tiger Reserve: Closure of tourism establishments sparks local opposition

Alipurduar: In response to a Green Tribunal order dated May 20, 2022, which mandated the permanent closure of resorts, hotels and commercial establishments in the core and buffer zones of Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Forest department has initiated action to enforce the ruling. While the Jalpaiguri Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court had issued a stay on the Tribunal’s order on July 29, 2022, the High Court declined to extend the stay during a hearing on December 4, 2024.

Following the lapse of the stay, the BTR authorities, led by Deputy Field Director Debasish Sharma, began serving closure notices to tourism-based businesses in the core and buffer zones from December 17.

Notices have been distributed in areas such as Rajabhatkhawa, Buxa and Jayanti, creating a wave of apprehension among local residents and stakeholders in the tourism sector. Earlier this year, the state government, implementing directives from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), relocated residents from two forest settlements, Gangutia and Bhutia Basti, within the core area of BTR. These families were resettled in Banochaya Village near the Bhatpara tea garden in Kalchini under a special rehabilitation package. The NTCA has emphasised the need to create a noise-free environment in BTR to foster a favorable habitat for tigers.

The renewed enforcement activities have raised concerns among locals and tourism stakeholders.

Parthasarathy Roy, president of the Dooars Tourism Welfare Society, expressed strong opposition, stating: “The Forest department is

leveraging the legal scope to initiate closures. We are against this overreach and are planning to appeal the Environment Court’s order in the Supreme Court after organisational discussions.”

Homestay owner Lalsingh Bhujel of Rajabhatkhawa voiced his frustration, stating: “Our families have lived here for generations. Tourism is our livelihood, but this verdict disregards the rights of the people and in my opinion, even harms the forest. We are prepared to fight this battle legally and through field protests.”

Deputy Field Director Debasish Sharma maintained a neutral stance, saying: “We are following the law and acting in accordance with the court’s directives.”