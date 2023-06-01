Buxa Tiger Reserve: Artificial reservoirs offer relief to animals

alipurduar: The soaring mercury in the Terai and Dooars regions has emerged as a cause of concern for the Forest department. Scanty rainfall has aggravated the situation. The weather conditions are not conducive for the wild animals in the forests with the rivulets and streams passing through the forests drying up.



In the past five days, Alipurduar district experienced record-breaking temperatures. On Wednesday, temperatures had soared upto 40 degrees Celsius in the district. The highest temperature of the day was recorded in Madarihat, near Jaldapara National Park, where it reached 41 degrees Celsius. There has been minimal rainfall in North Bengal in April and May this year.

In such sweltering heat, it is essential to provide alternative arrangements for animals suffering from the intense heat. Measures such as air coolers, ORS water, and ice cubes are provided for the large mammals, including tigers and elephants in zoos. Saving wild animals from the heat has emerged as a significant challenge for the Forest department, necessitating the exploration of alternatives.

Over the past month, Alipurduar district and neighbouring country Bhutan have experienced minimal rainfall, resulting in the receding of water levels of rivers such as Jayanti, Bala, and Dima inside the Buxa Forest.

Starting from the mid of April, the Forest department initiated a system of maintaining sufficient water levels in the artificial reservoirs within the Buxa Tiger Project. There are approximately 20 artificial concrete reservoirs in the project area, which are filled with water every morning. This provides some relief for elephants, Indian gaurs (bison), and other animals, both in the morning and afternoon.

Praveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director (West) of the Buxa Tiger Project, stated: “Ensuring the artificial reservoirs in the forest is a natural process for the department. However, due to the extreme heat and minimal rainfall, all designated range officers have been informed about this matter. Just like humans suffer in extreme heat, the abnormal rise in temperature is detrimental to wildlife. The reservoirs will provide them with some relief, and forest officials have been instructed to closely monitor each artificial reservoir.”