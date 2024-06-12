Buxa Tiger Reserve: Anti-electrocution drive launched to protect wildlife

Alipurduar: To prevent the deaths of wild animals due to electrocution, a 7-day special drive by the Anti-Electrocution Cell has started in Buxa Tiger Reserve. While the Forest department conducts awareness campaigns throughout the year and distributes leaflets to prevent such incidents, recent years have seen recurring cases of wild elephants being electrocuted in forest village areas near Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park.



Several individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents and some elephants have died due to the negligence of the Electricity Supply department. In certain areas near the forest, electric supply cables hang too low, but the Electricity department’s staff did not address the issue in time. To prevent further incidents, the “Anti-Electrocution Cell” began a 7-day special drive on Tuesday in the areas near the 14 ranges within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. This cell, the first-of-its-kind in the state, was created in 2006 to prevent the electrocution deaths of wild animals. These cells are established in areas within forest villages where wild animals occasionally move. The cell committee comprises representatives from the Electricity Supply department, Forest department, police, local administration and local Panchayat level. There are two such cells in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, located in Kalchini and Kamakhyaguri. The special drive commenced on Tuesday under the leadership of Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) Nabikanta Jha, following a meeting of the two cell committees on Monday. Officials from the Electricity department were also present.

Nabikanta Jha stated: “Essentially, we will investigate whether anyone has fenced their farmland near the forest using illegal electric connections, whether high-voltage electricity lines are hanging near the ground, or if there are issues with power transformers.

This investigation will take place over the next 7 days. Such drives are conducted at various times throughout the year. Our goal is to ensure that no wildlife is harmed by electrocution.”