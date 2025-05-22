Buxa Tiger Reserve: ‘52-hectare area being transformed into grassland’

Alipurduar: Following the grassland restoration in Jaldapara National Park, the Forest department has now undertaken a major habitat development project inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve. A new 52-hectare area, located deep within the reserve, is being transformed into grassland to support herbivores and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

During an administrative meeting at Uttarkanya on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also instructed forest officials to accelerate the creation of grasslands in core forest areas. “The grasses that wild animals depend on should be planted during the monsoon so that there is no shortage of food in the forests. Frequent straying of wild animals into human settlements is causing conflict. This initiative must begin with the onset of the monsoon,” the Chief Minister said.

According to forest officials, only about 3 per cent of Buxa Tiger Reserve’s area currently has grassland cover. The department is now expanding this, particularly in wildlife-rich zones like Nimati and Raidak, which are known for frequent sightings of wild elephants and bison. These new grasslands are expected to become key feeding grounds for herbivores such as deer, elephants and bison. The selected sites are deep forest areas with perennial rivers and dense vegetation — ideal conditions for grassland development. Most locations are equipped with permanent watchtowers to ensure close monitoring. If work progresses as planned, several areas inside the reserve will take on a new look ahead of Durga Puja.

Similar efforts are underway in Jaldapara National Park, known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, where nine species of grass are being planted across 300 hectares of land. In Buxa, which follows a strict management plan under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), creating sustainable prey bases for Royal Bengal Tigers remains a top priority. Experts emphasise that deer, one of the tiger’s main prey, prefer specific grass species — making grassland development vital to both prey conservation and overall ecosystem balance.

Apurba Sen, Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, said: “We’ve initiated grassland development on 52 hectares. If all goes well, we expect to complete the work soon. This will not only enhance the habitat but also ensure greater food variety for herbivores.”