Buxa & Jaldapara jungle safaris to reopen from September 16

Alipurduar: Jungle safaris in Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park will reopen from September 16, with road restoration work inside the forests currently in full swing. Safaris will begin from the popular tourist hubs of Jayanti and Rajabhatkhawa, alongside Jaldapara and Chilapata, with authorities expecting over 500 visitors daily once the gates reopen.

The forests have remained closed for the past three months due to the monsoon, during which heavy rains damaged unpaved tracks, toppled trees and allowed thick undergrowth to cover pathways. Authorities are now clearing routes and repairing roads to ensure safe safari operations.

Debashis Sharma, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), said: “Every year, before the reopening, such work is carried out as per rules. Since it is still raining, repairs will be expedited once the weather improves. With the support of the Alipurduar District Administration and Zilla Parishad, a drive has also been launched to make Buxa completely plastic-free. New dustbins will be installed before the festive season and strict action will be taken against anyone found polluting.”

Local guides too are hopeful. Shekhar Bhattacharya, a member of the Jayanti Guides’ Association, said: “If the roads are repaired quickly, tourists will be able to enjoy the safaris fully. The road to Chunia watchtower, in particular, needs urgent attention.”

Currently, 14 safari vehicles operate in Jayanti and four in Rajabhatkhawa. To encourage tourism, the state government has waived certain taxes, reducing safari costs. A group of six can now enjoy a two to two-and-a-half-hour ride for about Rs 1,700. Locals expect this year’s festive season to draw record footfall.

Meanwhile, similar road repairs inside Jaldapara and Chilapata have already been completed, ensuring all three reserves are ready to welcome tourists.