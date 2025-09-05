Buxa Hills set to become plastic-free on lines of Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration has launched an ambitious initiative to transform Buxa Hills into a model of cleanliness and eco-tourism, inspired by Mawlynnong, Meghalaya’s famed “cleanest village in Asia”. The campaign, named “Heal Buxa Hills,” was formally launched on Thursday at Buxa Hills, a hill settlement within the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Kalchini block.

As part of the drive, plastic use, littering and all pollution-causing activities have been completely banned across the 13 villages of Buxa Hills.

The initiative is being implemented jointly by the administration and local residents, with teams comprising villagers, guides, and drivers ensuring strict compliance.

District Magistrate R Vimala said: “The tourist season is approaching and our goal is to make every village in Buxa Hills plastic-free. Plastic will be collected from all villages. Our aim is to beautify Buxa in the same way Mawlynnong has achieved global recognition.”

Snigdha Shoibo, Sabhadhipati of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, added: “Local teams have already been formed to stop tourists and residents from littering.

A solid waste management project will also be launched to ensure sustainable disposal.” Under the plan, collected plastic waste will be transported to Santalabari and later handed over to the Alipurduar Municipality’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) facility. Bamboo dustbins will be installed along hill roads to collect waste, which will be segregated: plastic for recycling and biodegradable waste for composting.

The compost will then be distributed among villagers to support cultivation of oranges, ginger, and other crops.

The Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat has also passed a resolution to strictly enforce the plastic ban, with posters displayed at key points and fines imposed on offenders.

Locals have welcomed the move. Tendu Dukpa, a resident of Buxa Fort, said: “This is a wonderful initiative. Along with making our hills plastic-free, I urge the administration to also take steps

against addictions.”

Mawlynnong, which rose to fame after featuring in Discover India magazine in 2003, has become a symbol of community-led cleanliness, where villagers themselves sweep roads and deposit waste in bamboo bins.

The Alipurduar administration believes Buxa Hills can follow the same path and emerge as an eco-friendly tourist destination of national pride.