Buxa Fort restoration nears completion, likely to open for tourists early January

The second phase of the renovation and restoration of Buxa Fort is expected to be completed by December. The fort’s doors will be officially opened for tourists at the beginning of the New Year. In this final phase of renovation, the southern part of the fort will undergo noticeable changes and a specialist firm in Kolkata has been roped in for the restoration work.

Located at an altitude of 2844 feet, the Buxa Fort is a popular tourist attraction within the Buxa Tiger Reserve, situated in the Kalchini block, approximately 30 km from the town of Alipurduar.

Originally belonging to Bhutan, the fort was handed over to the British in 1865 as part of the Treaty of Sinchula. During the Indian freedom movement, it served as a detention camp and high-security prison for British authorities, housing renowned revolutionaries such as Krishnapada Chakraborty in the 1930s.

To restore its historical significance, the state government initiated the renovation of Buxa Fort. In August 2020, restoration work began under the supervision of the State Public Works Department (PWD). The project received funding of over Rs 4.82 crore from the state government’s Information and Cultural Affairs department.

The first phase, completed in June 2022, included the restoration of prison cells, passages, gates, boundary walls and various barracks, as well as beautification efforts. In the ongoing second phase, the focus is on the renovation of the southern part of the fort.

Pinaki Ghosh, an expert from the specialist firm in Kolkata overseeing the work, explained: “We are currently working on the remaining portion after completing the first phase.

The southern part used to house a TB hospital and we are reinforcing its structural integrity through routing and pointing. Special chemicals are being applied to protect the walls from rainwater damage. Further work may be required in the third phase, as we have yet to locate suitable photographs of the southern part. Even when our work is complete, ongoing maintenance will be crucial to prevent further damage to the fort.”

Pradeep Halder, executive engineer of PWD Alipurduar division, stated: “The project faced some challenges due to the monsoon and the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful that the second phase will conclude by December, following which the fort will be handed over to the administration and made accessible to tourists.”