Buxa and Jaldapara forest staff receive fire safety training

Alipurduar: After the fire incident at the Hollong Forest Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park on June 18, the Buxa Tiger Reserve authority has taken the help of the Fire department to prevent a recurrence.

Firefighters and officials from the Fire department have trained forest personnel to address fires at their inception in case of an emergency.

In addition, to prevent short circuits, electrical wiring, switchboards and other electronic components in all forest bungalows, offices and staff quarters have been thoroughly inspected by officials from the State Electricity Distribution Corporation. The engineers are also providing training so that forest workers can take immediate action if they detect any signs of danger.

According to the Buxa Forest department, recently forest workers have received basic firefighting training in remote locations such as Raimatang, Jayanti, Hatipota, Raidak and Shilbangla, as well as in the offices of the Field Director, Deputy Field Directors and Range Offices of the Buxa Forest Division. These wooden structures require a great deal of care. Firefighters and officials have trained forest workers on the rapid use of fire extinguishers, the safe operation of electrical switches and precautions regarding gas ovens and cylinders. Apurba Sen, Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, stated: “We have inspected various forest bungalows, offices and residences. Additionally, the firefighting systems, electrical wiring and electronic components have been checked for functionality. With the assistance of the Fire department, forest workers are receiving basic training in firefighting systems. Every forest bungalow is far from town and with wooden structures, everyone must be extra careful.”

Similarly, in Jaldapara National Park, there are vulnerable bungalows and offices. Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, said: “We are also seeking the help of the fire brigade.

All forest personnel will receive basic training to prevent fires in bungalows and offices with the assistance of the fire brigade.”