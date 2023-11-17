Businessman’s murder sparks tension in Tufanganj

Cooch Behar: The recovery of the bloodied corpse of a businessman sparked tension in the Kamatsheora Guri area of Balrampur-II village Panchayat in Tufanganj-I block on Friday. The family has filed a murder charge and investigation has been initiated.



The deceased businessman has been identified as Subrata Rajiv Ghosh (32), resident of Nazirhat area under the jurisdiction of the Dinhata Police Station. Accusing foul play, locals and family members staged a protest on Friday, blocking the Tufanganj-Nazirhat State Highway. The demonstrators, demanding punishment of those involved, set tyres ablaze on the road. After approximately two hours of the blockade, the locals dispersed on the assurance from the police.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, District Superintendent of Police, stated: “The body of a businessman was found in Tufanganj. The police recovered the body and sent it to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police have commenced an investigation.” The deceased’s wife, Rupali Ghosh, added: “Every day, my husband would go to different areas of Tufanganj to sell curdled milk. On Thursday night, I received news that his lifeless body was discovered in the Kamatsheora area. However, the reason for this tragedy is unclear. We seek the strictest punishment for the culprits.”