Businessman ‘murder’: Four arrested

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested and a minor was taken into safe custody for murdering a businessman.

Sources said, the deceased identified as Sanu Ram (28) of Anandapur left his shop in Kasba Industrial Estate in the evening of January 31. Around 8 pm, he called his wife and said he would return home soon. When he didn’t after several hours, his wife tried to call on his mobile number which was unreachable. She lodged a missing diary at Anandapur Police Station.

During investigation, police found Rs 1 lakh was transferred from Sanu’s bank account using QR code scan to a person named Amit Naskar. When cops detained Amit and grilled him, the suspect said one Anup Mondal and a minor boy had sent the money. After arresting Anup, cops learnt that he along with others murdered Sonu and dumped the body in a canal in Baruipur.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sanu’s body was recovered by the cops of Baruipur police station and an unnatural death case was registered. Later, a murder case was registered at the Anandapur Police Station. Police informed that one more accused in the case is still absconding. The motive of the murder is yet to be found out.