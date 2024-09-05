Businessman threatened in Buniadpur

BALURGHAT: Uttam Sarkar, a local shop owner of Buniadpur, South Dinajpur, was threatened by anti-social elements. Sarkar had taken loan from the father of one Kundan Saha of Malda. A small amount remained unsettled after the sudden death of Saha’s father five years ago.



Although Sarkar claimed to have repaid most of the debt, leaving only Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, Saha allegedly demanded a much larger sum, amounting to several lakhs. When Sarkar presented his accounts, Saha refused to accept them and threatened to seize the shop’s goods if the inflated amount wasn’t paid within a week.

Sarkar promptly filed a complaint with the Banshihari police and notified the local business association. The business community in Buniadpur has expressed strong support for Sarkar, with the association planning to file an official complaint and seeking intervention from district authorities. Ranjitkumar Mandal, president of the Buniadpur Business Association, emphasised their unity and commitment to preserving the town’s peace. The police have started an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the incident, with assurances of appropriate action. Asim Kumar Gope, IC, Banshihari Police Station, said: “Action will be taken once the culprits have been identified.”