Businessman shot in Bashirhat

KOLKATA: A businessman was allegedly shot by unknown miscreants at Bashirhat in North 24-Parganas on Thursday morning.



According to sources, the businessman, identified as Shahjahan Sheikh, was headed somewhere through the Pifa Doon School area.

Suddenly, a group of miscreants on a motorcycle arrived, fired several shots at him, and then fled the scene. While one of the bullets touched Sheikh’s belly and passed, another bullet reportedly hit him on his ribs.

Local residents rushed Sheikh to Bashirhat Hospital where he was admitted. Later, the businessman was shifted to a city hospital for

better treatment.

Police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and started a probe. Police are trying to find out if Sheikh had any business rivalry with anyone or had any enmity with anybody. Till Thursday night no one was arrested.